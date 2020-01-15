Human remains in burned-out car in Drumcondra may be linked to Darndale discovery

Human remains have been discovered in a burning vehicle in Drumcondra, north Dublin. The remains were found after a fire was extinguished in a vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The emergency services were called to a location at Trinity Terrace off Clonliffe road where a car as alight.

When the fire was brought under control human remains were found inside and gardaí suspect the discovery may be linked to limbs that were found in a bag in Darndale on Monday night.

Gardaí at the scene in Coolock on Tuesday morning where a bag containing human limbs was found. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A forensic examination of the scene is to take place, gardaí said, and the scene has been sealed off and preserved.

The remains will be tested for DNA matches to the limbs, which were found in a plastic bag on the side of a road in the Moatview housing estate in Darndale.

Gardaí were searching for the rest of the body on Monday and one line of inquiry was that the remains are those of a 17-year-old junior member of a Drogheda drugs gang.

Gardaí suspect the remains found in the vehicle in Drumcondra could be the rest of the body.

The state pathologist and the garda technical bureau will attend the scene this morning.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe - whose constituency the burning car was discovered in - defended the government’s record on policing. He said he had experience of “the cycle of terror and the cycle of fear organised crime can bring”, and the garda budget had been increased to an all-time high.

Speaking on the same progamme, Fianna Fáil’s director of elections Dara Calleary criticised the government for reducing investment in urban renewal projects, and said gardaí fighting organised crime and gang fueds around the country had been impacted by resource shortages.

Asked about Fianna Fáil’s role in bringing about austerity which led to programme cuts, he said “cuts were made but choices were also made as to the direction of those cuts”, and claimed his party’s participation in confidence and supply had led to increased money for services.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the areas most affected by violent crime are also the most deprived areas, and there was a need to concentrate resources in those areas. “Drugs are at the heart of this problem. People need to disown drugs and say that they are not prepared to accept that level of depravity in society.”