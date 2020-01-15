Human remains found in burned-out car in Drumcondra

Human remains have been discovered in a burning vehicle in Drumcondra, north Dublin. The remains were found after a fire was extinguished in a vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The emergency services were called to a location at Trinity Terrace off Clonliffe Rd where a car was alight.

When the fire was brought under control human remains were found inside and gardaí now suspect the discovery may be linked to limbs that were found in a bag in Darndale on Monday night.

A forensic examination of the scene is to take place, gardaí said, and the scene has been sealed off and preserved.

The remains will be tested for DNA matches to the limbs, which were found in a plastic bag on the side of a road in the Moatview housing estate in Darndale.

Gardaí were searching for the rest of the body on Monday and one line of inquiry was that the remains are those of a 17-year-old junior member of a Drogheda drugs gang.

Gardaí suspect the remains found in the vehicle in Drumcondra could be the rest of the body.

The state pathologist and the garda technical bureau will attend the scene this morning.