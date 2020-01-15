Human body parts found in Darndale belong to missing teenager, gardaí say

Gardaí say human remains found in Dublin earlier this week are those of Keane Mulready-Woods, a 17-year-old who was missing from his home in Drogheda.

Speaking at a briefing in the town on Wednesday evening, they said they are still waiting for the results of tests carried out on further remains found in a burning car in Drumcondra, north Dublin.

“An Garda Síochána is determined to bring those behind this shocking crime to justice,” said deputy commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey. said. ” In recent years An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling organised crime through arrests leading to convictions and major seizures of guns, drugs and cash. This focus will continue. As always, the help and support of communities is vital to this.”

Gardaí described the level of violence involvedin Mr Mulready-Woods’s killing as “shocking”. “ It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a young boy, trying to find his way in life, he has now lost his life and his family have lost their loved son and brother,” the Garda press office pointed out in a statement.

The last confirmed sighting of the teenager was on Sunday. When family and friends were unable to contact him over the following 24 hours they became very concerned.

Human remains were discovered in a vehicle in Drumcondra, north Dublin on Wednesday morning. The remains were found after a fire was extinguished in the car in the early hours.

The emergency services had been called to a location at Trinity Terrace off Clonliffe Road, near Croke Park, where a car was alight.

Gardaí suspected the find may be linked to the discovery of limbs in a bag in Darndale on Monday night.

Gardaí were searching for the rest of the body on Monday and one line of inquiry was that the remains are those of a 17-year-old junior member of a Drogheda drugs gang.

Gardaí suspect the remains found in the vehicle in Drumcondra could be the rest of the body.

The state pathologist and the Garda technical bureau attended the scene this morning.

Incident rooms have been established at Drogheda, Coolock and Mountjoy Garda Station with the investigation being co-ordinated from Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí at the scene in Coolock on Tuesday morning where a bag containing human limbs was found. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has visited Drogheda and Coolock Garda Station and assured the investigation teams of the full support of the Garda Organisation in this investigation. A family liaison officer is in contact with the teenager’s family.

A family member began posting on social media on Monday afternoon seeking information on his whereabouts. Within hours, limbs had been found in a bag in Darndale.

The missing teenager had links to one of two gangs that have been involved in a gun feud in Drogheda for just over 18 months.

A threat had been made against the teenager by a criminal gang led by a man who has been in dispute with one of the Drogheda gangs and also a gang from north Dublin.

The identification of the remains by Gardaí shows the threat - to abduct, murder and dismember the teenager - has now been carried out.

Any person with information can contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.