Houses evacuated as bomb disposal team called to Louth estate

Fifteen houses were evacuated by gardaí in Co Louth on Thursday after a possible explosive device was found during a house search.

A Garda spokesman confirmed they had requested the army EOD (bomb disposal) team to attend.

The house, which is at the end of a terrace in the Moneymore estate in Drogheda, as well as five houses beside it, behind and in front of it, were evacuated and the street was sealed off.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8pm.