‘Hooded men’: court rules treatment of men must be investigated
Court of Appeal in Belfast ruling on PSNI appeal against an earlier court judgement
An image from March 2018 showing seven of the 14 ‘hooded men’, who were kept in hoods while interned in Northern Ireland in 1971. (From left) Jim Auld, Patrick McNally, Liam Shannon, Fracncie McGuigan, Davy Rodgers, Brian Turley and Joe Clarke. Photograph: PA
The Court of Appeal in Belfast has ruled an investigation must be carried out into the treatment of 14 internees in Northern Ireland in 1971 known as the “hooded men”.
The majority ruling came following an appeal by the PSNI chief constable against a previous High Court judgment that the PSNI must investigate the unlawful treatment of the men.
More to follow.