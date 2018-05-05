Homophobic motive explored after woman attacked with drill

A teenager is being questioned by detectives after a woman was assaulted with a cordless drill in a suspected homophobic attack.

The incident occurred in the Railway Street area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, around 2am, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with an “extremely grave” head injury; police described her condition as critical but stable. A 17-year-old boy who was detained nearby remains in custody.

“We are exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime, and we are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us,” Det Sgt Brian Reid said. “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault, and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on mobile phone or dash cam.”

Anyone who can help has been asked to contact police in Strabane or talk to the independent charity Crimestoppers.