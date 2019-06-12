Homeless man killed on O’Connell Street identified as Peter Donnelly

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on O’Connell Street in Dublin have identified the victim as Peter Donnelly, who was originally from Kilkenny.

Detectives believe a friend of Mr Donnelly’s fatally wounded him with a long-bladed knife following an altercation on the street in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both the victim and suspected killer, a man in his 20s with a criminal record, were known to gardaí as rough sleepers and drug users.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a member of the Garda saw and heard two men arguing on the street. The garda asked colleagues in the force’s camera control room to monitor the two men using CCTV.

Gardaí at the scene of Tuesday morning’s fatal stabbing on O’Connell Street in Dublin. Photograph by Crispin Rodwell for the Irish Times

However, almost immediately after that request was made a knife was produced. The garda ran to the aid of the injured man and also radioed in a description of the attacker. Based on that information, a suspect was arrested on Marlborough Street about 15 minutes after the killing.

Mr Donnelly was tended to at the scene by the Garda member and paramedics before being taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fatal attack was captured on CCTV on O’Connell Street and the suspected killer’s movements after the stabbing were also recorded. He fled the crime scene and made his way to Cathal Brugha Street, leaving a trail of blood from his injuries before making his way onto Marlborough Street.

The man suspected of the killing also sustained injuries during the incident and spent most of Tuesday undergoing medical treatment.

His questioning at Store Street Garda station was suspended to facilitate medical staff tending to his injuries. However, his injuries were not life-threatening.

A number of crime scenes were sealed-off and forensically examined by gardaí.

Supt Paul Costello, of Store Street station, appealed to anyone with information to or who saw anything in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street or Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am to come forward. Gardaí are also keen to gather any footage recorded on mobile phones or on vehicle dashcams.