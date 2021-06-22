High Court judge David Barniville nominated to Court of Appeal

High Court judge David Barniville has been nominated for appointment to the Court of Appeal by the Government.

Mr Justice Barniville was appointed to the High Court in 2017. He joined the bar in 1990 and the inner bar in 2006.

His nomination - which will now proceed to President Micheal D Higgins - comes on foot of the recent appointment of Court of Appeal Justice Maurice Collins as a part-time Commissioner of the Law Reform Commission for a five year term.

In accordance with the relevant Law Reform Commission Legislation, such an appointment creates one additional post for an ordinary judge on the Court of Appeal.

Mr Justice Collins will sit on the Law Reform Commission on a part-time basis and will continue to hear cases at the Court of Appeal when available.

“The Government has taken the necessary steps to formally advise President Higgins of the nomination in accordance with constitutional practice,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.