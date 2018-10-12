Heroin worth €1.8m discovered at Dublin Airport

A man has been charged after heroin worth an estimated €1.8 million was discovered by customs officers at Dublin Airport.

He arrived on a flight from Dubai last Saturday. Revenue said that during a “routine operation” its officers located and seized 13 kilograms of the drug concealed in his luggage.

The suspect is a UK national and was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He was subsequently brought to Ballymun Garda station.

On Friday, he was remanded in custody at Cloverhill District Court and will remain in prison until October 25th when he will appear again.

In a separate operation, customs officers at Rosslare Europort also seized over 67 kilograms of cannabis resin on Thursday, with an estimated street value of €403,000.

The drugs were discovered following routine profiling. A UK registered SUV was stopped and searched as it arrived in Rosslare from Cherbourg, France.

Revenue officers used a mobile X-ray scanner and Detector Dog Defor, which led to the discovery of the cargo in the chassis sills of the jeep.

A UK national in his 40s was arrested by gardaí at the scene and was taken to Wexford Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.