Heroin valued at €195,000 found at derelict property in Limerick

Heroin worth €195,000 has been seized during a search of a derelict property in Co Limerick.

The discovery was made at a property in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock by gardaí from Bruff assisted by members of the regional Garda dog unit.

The drugs have been removed for technical examination.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said their investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the seizure is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.