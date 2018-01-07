Help sought locating woman (19) missing from north Dublin
Ciara McDermott last seen on Friday evening leaving her home in Artane
Ciara McDermott was last seen leaving her home in Artane at about 5.45pm on Friday.
Gardaí in north Dublin have appealed for help in locating a young woman who has been missing since Friday.
Ciara McDermott was last seen leaving her home in Artane at about 5.45pm on Friday.
The 19-year-old is 5ft 6in in height and slim build with long brown hair.
“When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a khaki jacket with a fur collar and was carrying a grey backpack with orange spots,” a garda spokesman said.
Anyone with information about Ms McDermott’s movements is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on (01) 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.