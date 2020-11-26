Helen McEntee defends role in appointment of Séamus Woulfe amid Dáil questions

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has staunchly defended her role in the appointment of Supreme Court justice Séamus Woulfe as she faces Dáil questions over the issue.

Ms McEntee said the Government had “adhered to the process and to the law” in making the appointment.

The Government yielded to a question and answer session after two weeks of Opposition pressure calling for Ms McEntee to address the process of the former attorney general’s appointment to the State’s highest court when three sitting judges had also expressed an interest in the position. There had been particular interest in how Ms McEntee determined the nominee for the position before they were approved by Cabinet.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told TDs that they may ask about the nature of the process of selection for appointment to the Supreme Court, the steps involved and how it was conducted. These are all objective issues and do not encroach on other branches of Government.

The Minister cannot be questioned on the relative merits of candidates or how they were evaluated, he said.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said that matters related to Cabinet, including a Cabinet memo on the issue, could not be asked about because of Cabinet confidentiality.

Ms McEntee had previously said the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) recommended one person, Séamus Woulfe, for the position of Supreme Court judge.

She said only one application was made through JAAB, which made the recommendation in March.

Mr Justice Woulfe has been criticised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway in August attended by 80 people, with allegations that the event breached Covid-19 guidance.

Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the event was the subject of a review by former chief justice Susan Denham, who found he should not resign. But a transcript of his interview with Ms Justice Denham sparked further controversy, culminating in Chief Justice Frank Clarke expressing the personal view he should step down.

This sparked a political crisis which led the Government to consider impeachment against him, bringing political pressure and focus on the initial appointment process.

The Minister had offered to address the matter in her ordinary oral parliamentary questions, but this approach was rejected by the Opposition, who said it was insufficient and limiting.

Some parties would have been unable to ask questions through this approach, as well as questions being grouped and submitted to the Minister beforehand.

Staunch defence

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday before the direct questions and answers portion, Ms McEntee staunchly defended her action in the appointment of Mr Justice Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

She said the Government takes such a responsibility seriously and “our objective at all times is to propose the best person to fill each judicial vacancy. I can assure the House that was also the case when the Government decided to nominate Séamus Woulfe SC to the Supreme Court.”

Outlining the background to the Supreme Court appointment, she said that in a letter to her predecessor in March the JAAB advised that they had met on March 9th and decided to recommend one candidate, Séamus Woulfe, whom it considered suitable for appointment to the Supreme Court.

“As requested by the minister, and as required by the Courts and Court Officers Act, 1995, the JAAB indicated that there was one applicant considered for this post through the JAAB process, Séamus Woulfe, SC, and that there were no other applicants.”

She told the Dáil that “a draft memorandum was submitted to my office on July 6th” and included details of the recommendation that had been made by the JAAB, as well as expressions of interest in the role from serving members of the judiciary, and all other judges eligible for the position.

She said it was a “solemn duty on the part of the Minister for Justice to propose to Cabinet someone who, in the opinion of the Minister, is the best person for the particular judicial vacancy. The Government then decides. That is exactly what has happened in this case.”

She said that between July 11th and 14th, “I informed the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, Minister [Eamon] Ryan and the Attorney General of my intention to propose Séamus Woulfe for the position”.

She brought a memorandum for the Government’s consideration on July 15th “recommending a name to Cabinet for appointment by the President.

“In this case the recommendation was in line with the recommendation of JAAB, which is chaired by the Chief Justice, and includes the Presidents of the four other courts, as well as members of the Law Society, the Bar Council, and a number of lay members.”

Ms McEntee told the House “the practice in relation to [judicial] appointments or nominations to positions made by Government is that only one name is brought to Cabinet by the proposing Minister”.

The Minister said the only judicial nomination made during the period of Government formation was to the post of President of the High Court. “This appointment on June 18th, a week before the new Government was formed, then resulted in a second vacancy on the Supreme Court.

“This Government has acted appropriately at all times through the current process, which we stand over, having adhered to the process and to the law. But this Government has never believed that the judicial appointments process currently in place is as good as it should be,” she said.

She said she would introduce new legislation in this regard and seek to ensure the “new system is future-proofed to ensure that it meets the very highest standards that we expect in choosing our future judiciary, with the diverse backgrounds and skills, reflecting the society they serve”.

“I will shortly seek the approval of the Government for a new general scheme of a Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, 2020, to provide for the establishment of a new commission to replace the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board.”

Opposition comments

In opening remarks before the formal question and answer portion, Sinn Féin justice spokesman Martin Kenny said the Minister had four applications for the role but reduced it to one. Mr Kenny said that Mr Woulfe’s name as a long-term Fine Gael activist had “miraculously” made its way to Cabinet as the nominee for the role.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said this was a Fine Gael appointment, a “done deal”. He told Ms McEntee that it was “boxed off long before you ever took office Minister and then you signed off it. That is the reality and that is why we are here today.”

Labour TD Brendan Howlin said it was “never, never the sole or exclusive right” for Ms McEntee to determine on her own who should be nominated. Mr Howlin said that after serving in three governments he found it “absurd” that the three Coalition leaders “simply nodded through your personal choice”.

He said the Taoiseach had suggested that the Minister’s memo on the appointment did not include names of the three sitting judges who had expressed interest, but “you told the House today that the draft memorandum included details and recommendations made by JAAB, expressions of interest by serving members of the judiciary, and all other judges eligible for the position”.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the JAAB process was a “vetting process” for solicitors and barristers and it lists such applicants who meet the criteria and are deemed appointable, but this did not constitute a formal recommendation. She claimed Ms McEntee kept referring to a recommendation and accused her of using that as a “cover”. She said sitting judges apply directly for judicial appointments to the Minister for Justice.

Ms Murphy said judicial experience did not seem to be considered in this case “and that is what a political appointment looks like”. She added that Ms Entee seemed to be “completely oblivious” to the applications of sitting judges and she asked: “Were you told who was to get the job?”

Rise TD Paul Murphy said it was “outrageous” that after two weeks of ducking and diving by the Government to shield the Minister that Ms McEntee spoke for 10 minutes but avoided the central issue of on what basis she decided Mr Justice Woulfe should be appointed. He was appointed “because he is close to Fine Gael and was a Fine Gael activist”, Mr Murphy said.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said that “all of our top judges are effectively political appointees”, and depended on which party was in power at the time of vacancies. She told other Opposition leaders they could express their outrage next week by supporting the Rise-Solidarity-People Before Profit motion to impeach Mr Justice Woulfe.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the Minister had got a “hospital pass” on the issue.

She questioned why it had taken so much effort to even get to this level of debate. “I put the blame squarely on the Taoiseach. I’m afraid he has learnt nothing, and he should be in answering questions.”