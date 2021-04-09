Helen McEntee bomb threat: File to be prepared for DPP

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions on a prisoner suspected of making a bomb threat against Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The man, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for a violent rape several years ago, was arrested in the Midlands Prison late last month and taken to Portlaoise Garda station for questioning.

On March 7th, a man rang the Samaritans helpline and made a bomb threat against Ms McEntee at her Co Meath home. Officers from the Special Detective Unit quickly established the threat was a hoax, and an investigation was launched by gardaí in Co Meath.

Information gleaned from the call suggested it was made from the Midlands Prison, leading gardaí to arrest the suspect, who is in his 40s, on March 26th.

While some prisoners have been provided with in-cell phones during the Covid-19 pandemic to call support services while quarantining, gardaí believe the suspect may have used a smuggled phone to make the call. Both the Garda and the Irish Prison Service have declined to comment.

The man was interviewed for several hours by gardaí before being returned to the custody of the Prison Service. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Making a false bomb threat is punishable by up to one year in prison if convicted in the District Court or five years if convicted in the Circuit Court.

As Minister for Justice, Ms McEntee is one of the few members of the Government to receive personal Garda protection. The Minister is due to temporarily vacate her role at the end of April to begin six months’ maternity leave.