Harvey Weinstein accused of Dublin sexual assault

Police in the UK have forwarded a sex crimes allegation against Harvey Weinstein to the Garda for investigation.

It is understood the complaint was first made in the UK by Irish woman Laura Madden, who previously worked for Weinstein’s Miramax Hollywood movie company.

The London Metropolitan Police said at the weekend they were investigating complaints against Weinstein by another two women.

The complaints were made in the UK last October and November. However, at least two of them had not been known about before now and the details of some of the others were also unknown.

The incidents occurred in the Republic in 1991, Westminster in London in 2011 and in other unknown jurisdiction in 2010.

The alleged sexual assault in the Republic was sent on to the Garda late last year for investigation. No comment was available on the matter from the Garda last night.

Ms Madden was born in Co Monaghan and after spending many years working as a movie production executive in Los Angeles moved back to her native county in 2004.

Speak out

She was one of the first women to speak out, to the New York Times, about Weinstein last year. It is understood the allegation the London Metropolitan Police said it had sent to the Garda relates to her.

She told the New York Times last October that from 1991 Weinstein asked her for massages several times while staying in hotels in London and Dublin.

“It was so manipulative,” she said at the time. “You constantly question yourself – am I the one who is the problem?”

Additional details of Weinstein allegations reported to the British police surfaced in the UK media at the weekend after actor Uma Thurman spoke about Weinstein.

She said he tried to press her down and expose himself after the Pulp Fiction movie was released in 1994. However, she said she managed to “wriggle away”.