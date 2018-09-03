Harris says Garda will be ‘more transparent’ as he takes up commissioner role

Drew Harris has begun his new career as Garda commissioner - at one minute past midnight.

Acting Garda commissioner Donall O’Cualain stepped down from his role at 00.01am on Monday, and in line with the Garda Siochana Act, Mr Harris was attested as Garda commissioner and immediately took up the role.

The attestation took place in Kevin Street Divisional Headquarters, Dublin.

Speaking at the event, Mr Harris said:

“We need to move quickly to adapt to a changing society to ensure that we are strongly positioned to protect the State, communities and the vulnerable. This is clear from the numerous reports into the organisation, the views of the public as expressed through the Garda Public Attitudes Survey, and from the views expressed internally through the Cultural Audit and staff representative bodies.

“To do this we will make use of our resources to best effect. We will deliver to the highest possible operational and ethical standards. We will improve our systems, processes and training so our people have the right tools and skills to do their job effectively.

“We will have a workplace of openness and transparency, of equality of opportunity, and of management at all levels speaking with and listening to the people they work with. We will be more open to concerns raised internally and externally.”

In keeping with tradition for such occasions, it was a private meeting with a small number of people present.

Mr Harris (53) was attested by a Peace Commissioner and signed the Garda Code of Ethics and the Official Secrets Act.

He will now take charge of the general direction and control of An Garda Siochana from his office in Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

He is responsible to the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan for the activities of the service.

The commissioner has a private secretary in the form of a superintendent, together with an administrative staff.

Mr Harris, the former deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), is a father of four who joined the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in 1983.

His father, RUC superintendent Alwyn Harris, was murdered in an IRA car bomb in 1989 at the age of 51 on his way to a church service near the family’s Lisburn home.

Mr Harris has been PSNI deputy chief constable for the past four years.

He has relinquished his sworn oath to serve Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom, and has switched allegiance to the Garda and Republic of Ireland.

Mr Harris has also applied for an Irish passport.

Controversy

His salary of approximately €180,000 now jumps to €250,000 as Garda commissioner, and he will travel in an armoured vehicle, under escort, as he is considered a target for dissident republicans.

The appointment of Mr Harris has been the subject of much controversy.

A number of concerns were raised about him taking the role from a security perspective.

Last month, Ciaran MacAirt applied to the High Court to conduct a judicial review into the Government’s decision to appoint Mr Harris.

Mr MacAirt’s grandmother, Kathleen Irvine, was one of 15 people killed by an explosion at McGurk’s Bar in Belfast in December 1971.

The bomb was planted by the UVF but the RUC initially blamed the IRA, saying the bomb had exploded accidentally.

Mr MacAirt argued that because of Mr Harris’s oath to the UK’s Officials Secrets Act, he could not independently stand over any inquiry involving alleged collusion between the British security service and loyalist terrorists.

The court rejected Mr MacAirt’s application.

Mr Harris takes over from Mr O’Cualain, who has held the acting role since previous commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan announced her retirement in September 2017.

An Garda Síochána has come under intense scrutiny in the last year, and has been labelled as in dire need of reform.

False breath test figures, missing homicide data, issues with the finances at Templemore training college and the pending outcome of the Disclosures Tribunal are all facing Mr Harris as he takes on the role.

Partnership approach

The General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham wants new Harris to maintain open communications with staff organisations and to commit to a new community policing module.

Open communications are “hugely important” she told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“We don’t want to find that he’s not totally engaged, it is critical to proceed with a partnership approach.”

Ms Cunningham acknowledged that in the past the AGSI has been critical of the garda hierarchy for not “calling out” the Government about the lack of resources.

“If there are shortages we would expect the new Commissioner to speak out on our behalf.”

She added that the association wants to wish the new Commissioner well in his new role.

While it was unprecedented that Mr Harris is the first Commissioner from “outside our own”, he brings a wealth of experience which is going to be important at this critical time, she said.

–PA