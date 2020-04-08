Harris: Arrest ‘will not be first port of call’ for gardaí enforcing restrictions

Those in breach of new regulations against movement during the coronavirus crisis will be given a chance to comply before facing sanction, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

“If your movement is not essential you will be asked to return to your place of residence,” Mr Harris said following the signing into law of the new powers. The Commissioner said the public have been very cooperative in complying with guidelines to date but that “discipline is starting to slip a little.”

He was speaking amid concerns there will be a significant increase in people travelling to holidays destinations over the Easter Weekend.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey instructed regional commanders to set up additional checkpoints on main roads from Thursday morning “due to the likely movement of people to holiday homes and second homes.”

The new powers, which were signed by Minister for Health Simon Harris on Tuesday night, allow gardaí to arrest and prosecute anyone travelling more than 2km from their homes for non-essential purposes. People in breach of the regulations face a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a €2,500 fine.

However Mr Harris said arrest will not be “the first port of call”. People will be advised to return home first. The next step will be to take their name and address, he said.

Mr Harris also announced that “spit hoods” ordered by the Garda will be deployed from today. The hoods, which have been criticised by human rights groups, are placed over suspects’ heads to stop them spitting at gardaí or members of the public. The Commissioner said they will be used very sparingly and only for the duration of the current crisis. There have been several reports of people spitting and coughing on gardaí since the health crisis began.

“The discipline required to live by this medical advice is starting to slip a little,” Mr Harris said including people having house parties, exercising more than 2km from their home and travelling for non-essential reasons.

“These are areas which made need the regulations in terms of enforcing the restrictions which are in place.”

Asked if people can travel to a family member to, for example, deliver Easter eggs, Mr Harris said this would “sadly” not be an essential journey. People can travel to a relative only if they are in urgent need.