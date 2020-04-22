Handgun seized by gardaí in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have seized a handgun and other items linked to criminal activity.

The weapon was uncovered during a series of planned searches by gardaí of a number of properties and public areas in Patrickswell and Cappagh, Co Limerick on Wednesday.

Gardaí from a number of stations including Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone were involved in the ongoing operation which is targeting organised crime in the Limerick area.

It is understood the weapon was found on waste ground at Lisheen Park, Patrickswell which is located about 6km outside Limerick city.

The firearm will now be sent for ballistic analysis to examine if it can be linked to any shooting incidents.

Other items recovered during Wednesday’s searches include pepper spray, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia as well as more than €2,000 in cash comprising euro and sterling.

A Garda spokeswoman said no arrests had been made but the investigation was ongoing.