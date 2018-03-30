Guns, drugs, cash seized and six arrested in Dublin, Carlow

Gardaí investigating organised crime gangs have seized guns and drugs in separate and unrelated operations in Dublin and Carlow.

And separately, five people have been detained in Northern Ireland after a major haul of herbal cannabis.

In the capital at 4.15pm on Friday two cars were stopped by gardaí at Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin.

Two loaded revolvers were found in the cars and three men - aged 26, 28 and 29 years - were arrested along with a 28-year-old woman.

They were being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in Clondalkin Garda station.

Earlier on Friday, members of Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, working with Europol, raided a premises at Tullow Road, Carlow.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1.6 million along with €21,000 in cash was found. Two men - aged 38 and 39 years - were arrested. They were being questioned in Kilkenny Garda station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations, said the drug seizure arose as a result of the Garda’s cooperation with international law enforcement, specifically with the Polish authorities.

He said the arrests and gun seizures in Dublin formed part of the Garda’s fight to combat crime groups who “kill or seriously injure” others.

“This activity is being tackled by members of An Garda Síochána in Special Crime Operations and other units, who are determined to protect life, seize firearms and arrest those involved,” he said.

Herbal cannabis

Separately, police in Northern Ireland have seized what they believe could be one of largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis in the jurisdiction following a joint operation with authorities south of the border.

The cannabis was intercepted and five people arrested by PSNI officers on Friday under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force which involved co-operation with the Garda and customs officials in the Republic.

“This huge haul of cannabis was found concealed inside an industrial-sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, County Down,” PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said.

Three men and two women were detained at the same address while officers also carried out a number of follow up searches and enquiries at other locations.

The seizure and the associated searches and arrests “demonstrate the effectiveness of the real-time intelligence sharing and cross-border collaboration that takes place daily to tackle serious and organised criminality in both jurisdictions”, the Chief Constable said.

The potential estimated street value of the drugs is currently being assessed.

“With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today.”

Assistant Garda Commissioner Barry O’Brien commended all agencies involved in both jurisdictions and he said it demonstrated “the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.”