Guns and ammunition seized by gardaí after car stopped in Dublin

Two handguns and a number of rounds of ammunition have been seized by gardaí in in west Dublin.

The discovery was made when officers stopped a car in the Clonsilla area shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

“Two men aged 20s and 30s were arrested as part of the investigation and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Blanchardstown Garda Station”, a Garda statement said.

Some of the ammunition seized by gardaí in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Garda Press Office

One of the guns seized by gardaí in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Garda Press Office

As well as the guns, thirty rounds of 9mm ammunition were also found in vehicle. “ All of the items seized will be forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for forensic and ballistic examination,” the statement added.

The Garda Press Office said the seizure was made as part of ongoing operations targeting organised crime in the west Dublin area.