GSOC recommends no disciplinary action over lost machine-gun

No disciplinary action is to be taken against two Garda detectives over the temporary loss of an official sub-machine gun and ammunition in traffic in Dublin last summer.

The Garda Ombudsman’s Office began a public interest inquiry into the incident last July when it emerged the Heckler & Koch MP7 sub-machine gun fell out of the boot of a Garda Audi 4x4 vehicle when it went over a speed bump on the evening of July 10th, 2018.

The firearm was handed into Store Street Garda station by a member of the public on. It had not been fired and all its ammunition has been accounted for.

In a report into the incident GSOC said, on the balance of probabilities, it appeared the boot into which the firearm was placed was closed over when the driver started the engine.

The boot was seen to open as the car went over a ramp and a bag containing the firearm fell from the boot as the car made a sharp turn onto another street.

In its report GSOC said the two detectives stated they were involved in an operation that had just become active and were driving with lights and siren in the unmarked Garda vehicle when the bag fell.

The armed unit was on patrol in an Armed Response Unit vehicle as part of a Garda operation against organised crime in the city centre.

The detectives say they took steps to retrieve the gun after it fell and that the officer in the passenger side ran back to secure the bag.

The detectives saw the driver of a another car take the bag. It was later handed in to Store St Garda station within 15 minutes with its contents undisturbed.

The MP7 is issued to members of the Emergency Response Unit, the Special Detective Unit and the Regional Support Units.

The commission said it has written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recommending that he consider instructing all gardaí how to carry firearms in Garda vehicles in a safe manner.