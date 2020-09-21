Gsoc investigates two-car crash on N7 in which man in his 40s died

A man in his 40s has died and another man is seriously injured following a collision between two cars on the N7 in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at the N7 at Kingswood in Co Dublin at about 12.20am on Monday, September 21st after two cars collided.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Dublin city morgue. A man in his 30s was taken to Tallaght hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man in his late 20s was also taken to Tallaght to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s was treated at the scene but did not require hospital care.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was notified of the incident and is conducting an examination into the collision.

“The circumstances of the referral was on the basis that the vehicle had come to the attention of gardaí prior to it entering the dual carriageway,” said a Gsoc spokesman. “The vehicle subsequently collided with a civilian vehicle.”

The stretch of road at the N7 was temporarily closed to allow forensic collision investigators to examine the scene but had reopened by 8am on Monday. Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

Separately, another man in his 40s died on Sunday after his car collided with another vehicle on the N15 near Rathcormack in Co Sligo. The collision happened at around 11.50am on Sunday, September 20th and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the second car, who is in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance where her condition is described as serious. The two other passengers travelling in her car were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have information relating to the incident, to come forward. They have also asked that any road users who were travelling on the N15 between Sligo and Rathcormack between 11.30am and 12.15pm on Sunday morning get in touch with gardaí. Any driver with camera footage of that period and in the affected area should make it available to gardaí, said a Garda statement.