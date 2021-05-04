Gsoc inquiry underway after man collapsed and died while being arrested
Gardaí were called to scene of a disturbance in Tullamore at around 4pm
Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
A man in his 40s collapsed and later died when being arrested in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Monday.
It is understood that the gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance in the town at around 4pm and when in the course of arresting the man, he took ill.
The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission was notified and are conducing an inquiry as is required in all such instances.