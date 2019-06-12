Greenvale Hotel crush: Police did not intervene for 16 minutes, report says

PSNI officers responding to the Greenvale Hotel crush which resulted in the deaths of three teenagers did not intervene for 16 minutes, it has been reported.

Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17), and Connor Currie (16) died after being caught in a crush of hundreds of teenagers who were seeking entry to a disco at the hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, on March 17th.

At the end of March outgoing PSNI chief constable Sir George Hamilton had asked the Police Ombudsman to investigate the initial police response to the incident after it emerged that first responding officers had withdrawn from the scene to await further police support.

The Irish News has now reported that four officers who responded to an emergency call sat in two vehicles in the hotel car park for five minutes as the incident unfolded, before withdrawing.

It is understood they withdrew after a telephone conversation with the hotel’s owner Michael McElhatton, before returning 11 minutes later.

It is thought CCTV footage is helping investigators work out the details of what happened on the night of the deaths and that part of a telephone conversation between police and Mr McElhatton was recorded by the hotel.

Morgan Barnard’s parents – James Bradley and Maria Barnard – are keen to establish if their son’s death could have been prevented.

They have had several meetings in recent weeks with investigators piecing together events of the night.

It is understood Morgan’s parents had been under the impression police withdrew from the area because missiles had been thrown at officers, but have since been advised that this was not the case after facts were established by the family’s solicitor Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law in Belfast.

Mr Hamilton apologised to Morgan’s parents last month after they were upset by him referring to the first responding officers as “brave”.

Pulled from crowd

It has been reported that CCTV footage shows a young person, thought to be Morgan, being pulled from the “surging” crowd of several hundred teenagers at 9.40pm and an ambulance arriving at 9.45pm.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received three and 19 emergency calls respectively over the incident.

It has also been reported that concerns were raised with police by a concerned parent ahead of the disco.

The Irish Times contacted the PSNI and the Police Ombudsman for comment.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “An ongoing investigation is currently being carried out by the Office of the Police Ombudsman, and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said meetings had taken place with the families of the three victims on Wednesday to keep them up to date with the ongoing investigation.

“We welcomed the opportunity to meet again with the families to update them about the progress of our enquiries, and will continue to advise them of developments as the investigation continues.”