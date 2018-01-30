Graphic description of alleged rape by rugby players heard in court

Laganside Crown Court in Belfast has heard a graphic description of how a 19-year-old student was allegedly raped by Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The jury of nine men and three women were told on Tuesday Mr Jackson and Mr Olding engaged in non-consensual sex with the now 21-year-old alleged victim at Mr Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 2016.

Prosecuting lawyer Toby Hedworth, QC, also said Blane McIlroy, a friend of the players, “was keen to have sexual activity” as well and that he “intentionally exposed himself” to the woman.

The court heard of Mr McIlroy allegedly sending a text to Jackson in the house asking was “there a possibility of a threesome”.

Mr Hedworth also said as the complainant was leaving the room where the rapes allegedly occurred that a “stark naked” McIlroy, who had entered the room, “thrust his penis at her” but did not make contact.

The alleged victim responded, “How many times does it take for a girl to say no before it sinks in.”

Mr Hedworth said: “Effectively this group of friends were keen to have sexual activity with this young woman regardless of whether or not she was prepared to do.”

He added when the woman “was able to escape from what was being done to her” the fourth defendant Rory Harrison appeared to give her help and support” but “his true loyalty was to his friends and what they had done”.

The court also heard of an exchange of WhatsApp messages between the accused which Mr Hedworth said gave a “true flavour of the attitude of the defendants”.

In one text Mr Olding said: “We are all top shaggers”, while in another he said, “There was a bit of spit roasting going on last night fellas”.

Mr Jackson replied: “There was a lot of spit”, with Mr Olding responding, “It was like a merry-go-round at a carnival.”

Mr Hedworth said Mr Jackson who denies the allegations told police the sexual activity was consensual.

He said the complainant had consensual oral sex with him and also with Mr Olding. He said they did not have vaginal sex because “she asked if he had a condom and he did not”.

The four defendants appeared in the dock together.

Mr Jackson (26) of Oakleigh Park, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mr Olding (24) from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape.

Mr McIlroy, (26) from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Mr Harrison, (25) from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

All four deny the charges.

Fly half Mr Jackson has been capped for Ireland 25 times while centre Mr Olding has played four times. The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have said they will not play again until court proceedings conclude.