Graham Dwyer, ‘Mr Moonlight’ and Leaving Cert grades: Big Irish court cases in 2021

The new year in the Four Courts will see some key judgments, including one which publicans hope will aid their survival rather than mean closing time, and another with potentially far-reaching implications for workers, employers and the State.

The criminal courts also face a busy start to 2021, with judgment due on Pat Quirke’s appeal over his conviction for the murder of Bobby “Mr Moonlight” Ryan in Co Tipperary, and the separate trial of four men in connection with an alleged assault on Kevin Lunney in Co Cavan.