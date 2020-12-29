GRA president reports concerns over ‘militancy’ of organisation to Minister

The president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has condemned the “militancy” of the association and has made a report to the Minister for Justice on the matter.

In a strongly worded speech at the opening of the GRA’s Annual Delegate Conference, Jim Mulligan said this militancy included “calls for industrial action at the height of a pandemic” and the unauthorised lobbying of politicians.

“As president I can’t stand over this behaviour and I will not stand over it personally either,” he told delegates.

Mr Mulligan said he recently reported his concerns to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee who asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to look into it.

Mr Mulligan said he met the commissioner and his senior team “to make him aware of my concerns, concerns that I had raised at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on several occasions.

“I’m unaware of what further action may be taken but I think this association needs to be looked into before it spins out of control.”

The GRA, which represents some 12,000 rank and file gardaí, held its conference online on Tuesday for the first time.

A previous attempt to hold the conference over two days at the start of December was halted by Mr Harris who cited Covid-19 and staffing concerns.

Mr Mulligan’s speech reflects months of in-fighting within the GRA executive. Opponents of Mr Mulligan and the former GRA general secretary Pat Ennis believe the Association is not forceful enough on behalf of its members in its dealings with Garda management.

Mr Ennis was effectively deposed as general secretary last February when the powerful CEC declined to renew his contract.

He received 61 per cent of the vote but under GRA rules required a two thirds majority.

Per GRA rules, Mr Ennis officially ceased in his role as General Secretary on the eve of the conference. Deputy general secretary Philip McAnenly is the acting general secretary

Mr Mulligan said the calling of the conference was a “sham”. He said its main purpose was to remove Mr Ennis from his position because he was insisting on governance and financial oversight reforms.

He described Mr Ennis as the “Ronaldo” of Garda industrial relations. “But we’re now taking him off the pitch. This ill serves our members.”

He said many delegates did not want the conference to go ahead and did not attend as a result. The traditional addresses by the commissioner and Minister for Justice will also not take place, he said.

Mr Mulligan’s speech was met with anger by some delegates in the chat function on the video conferencing software.

The morning session also saw the unopposed election of Brendan O’Connor of the Donegal Division as GRA vice-president.

Mr O’Connor said he did not want to go into the accusations made by Mr Mulligan except to say that legal advice had been taken that the conference was taking place in accordance with the GRA rules and constitution.

“Everything has been checked legally.”

Mr O’Connor said he is “not a militant or radical by any means” but that the current polices of “appeasement and compliance” have failed members.

“Our reluctance to take a stand or be critical of either Garda management or our government have simply not delivered.”

He continued: “Policing is a difficult job and the members we represent are on the receiving end of an endless onslaught of unrealistic demands and relentless scrutiny.

“They need to see a representative association that is vocal, that is assertive and not afraid to stand up and be counted.”