Girl (2) critically ill in hospital after being found at Cork apartment

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a two-year-old girl was found with traumatic injuries at an apartment in Cork city.

Officers were alerted after neighbours reported hearing a disturbance at the apartment in the Elderwood complex on Boreenamanna Road at around 5am.

They found the girl with serious head injuries and alerted the emergency services. The child was taken by paramedics to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood she had suffered traumatic head injuries and remains in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital.

The child was living with her father at the apartment and it is understood that a woman - who is not the child’s mother - was also in the apartment last night.

Gardaí have cordoned off the upstairs apartment - which is part of of a social housing development - for a technical examination by Garda forensic experts.

Officers have yet to formally take statements from the man and woman who were in the apartment but they have begun door to door inquiries in the complex.

No one has been arrested in the investigation into the incident at the complex which is near Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork.