Garda whose claims were rejected by tribunal is suspended

A Donegal-based Garda whose allegations against the force were rejected by the Disclosures Tribunal has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

The Irish Times understands Garda Keith Harrison was suspended from duty last week.

In reply to queries Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed a garda had been suspended but made no comment on the specifics of the case.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on named individuals,” it said in a statement in response to queries.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm that a member of An Garda Síochána based in the North-Western Region has been suspended”, pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary investigation.

Garda Harrison last month lost a High Court challenge over being refused most of his costs of appearing before the Disclosures Tribunal investigating claims by Garda whistleblowers.

He previously lost separate proceedings aimed at quashing the tribunal’s criticisms of him in its second and third interim reports, published in 2017 and 2018 respectively.