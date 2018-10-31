Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe to retire

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe is to retire from An Garda Síochána after 30 years’ service, it is reported.

Sgt McCabe handed in his retirement notice over the weekend to Assistant Garda Commissioner Fintan Fanning, according to the Irish Examiner.

His application will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris apologised to Sgt McCabe on behalf of the force in the wake of the findings of the Disclosures Tribunal last Wednesday.

Mr Harris met Sgt McCabe at an undisclosed location for a private meeting.

It was the first meeting between the men since Mr Harris became commissioner two months ago.

The Disclosures Tribunal found former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan and Supt David Taylor had engaged in a “campaign of calumny” against Sgt McCabe.

This, the tribunal found, was done by the two men to denigrate Sgt McCabe in response to his whistleblowing.