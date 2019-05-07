Garda vetting: New checks to ensure compliance

Regular checks are set to be carried out by a special Garda unit on organisations working with children and vulnerable people to ensure all staff are fully vetted and to promote best practice when caring for those in need, an Garda Síochána has said.

Community, voluntary and statutory organisations who do not vet their staff, and are in breach of the National Vetting Bureau Acts 2012 to 2016, risk prosecution, the deputy commissioner for policing and security John Twomey added ahead of the first ever Garda National Vetting Conference.

The number of vetting applications received by an Garda has risen substantially in recent years, up from 390,000 applications in 2016 to 520,000 in 2018. However, an Garda is set to warn at the conference in Croke Park today that further steps need to be taken to ensure the safeguarding of children and vulnerable people across Ireland.

A new compliance unit has been established by the Garda National Vetting bureau, which will conduct “regular checks” on organisations to ensure they are compliant with vetting legislation, Mr Twomey said on Tuesday morning. Describing vetting as a “core police function”, Mr Twomey underlined that best practice must be promoted among organisations working with vulnerable people.

When organisations repeatedly fail to meet standards investigations will take place and prosecutions may be recommended, he added. “We would all like to work to a situation where such action would not be necessary and today’s Conference is in part to help organisations ensure they are meeting the required standard,” he said.

Mr Twomey commended the Garda’s e-vetting system, saying it had transformed the application process making it more “efficient, effective and reliable”.

“The Garda National Vetting Conference reflects the determination and ongoing commitment of An Garda Síochána to pro-actively work with our key stakeholders to help keep children and vulnerable persons safe.”