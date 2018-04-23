Garda Tony Golden was shot in the back, opening day of inquest told

An inquest into the murder of Garda Tony Golden has heard he was shot five times.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis told the hearing in Dundalk, Co Louth, the postmortem showed Garda Golden was shot several times as he faced into the gunfire but the fatal wound was to the back.

That shot entered the upper back of Garda Golden, traversing the chest cavity, causing the deceased’s lung to collapse and severing an artery, the opening day of the inquest heard.

The house in Mullach Alainn, Omeath where Garda Tony Golden was shot dead in 2015. File photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Adrian Crevan Mackin who shot dead Garda Tony Golden in 2015.

Dr Curtis told the inquest into Garda Golden’s death a toxicology test showed no alcohol or any other substance of relevance in Garda Golden’s system .

The inquest opened in Dundalk, Co Louth on Monday morning.

Garda Golden lost his life when intervening in a domestic violence incident on Sunday, October 11th, 2015. He was awarded the highest possible award for bravery in the Garda, the gold Scott Medal, last year.

Garda Golden (36) was shot by dissident republican Adrian Crevan Mackin during the incident at a house just outside the village of Omeath, Co Louth. Mackin also shot his partner Siobhán Philips (24) four times, including in the head, as she was gathering her personal items from her home to leave him.

Garda Golden had accompanied her to the property because Mackin had previously attacked her. However, when they entered the house on the Mullach Álainn estate and father of three Garda Golden (36) told Mackin that Ms Philips was leaving, he produced a gun.

The 24-year-old, originally from Co Down, shot Garda Golden dead and critically wounded Ms Philips before fatally turning the gun on himself.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) started an investigation into the events leading up to the triple shooting. It investigated the circumstances of Mackin being granted bail nine months earlier after having been charged with membership of the IRA.

Gsoc was also examining allegations, from his sister, that Mackin was being run by the Garda as an informant.

It is understood he was never registered as an informer and that the phone number of a Garda member was found on his phone when it was examined after his death.

Gardaí must register all informers and those on bail awaiting trial cannot be informers.