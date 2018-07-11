Garda sub-machine gun handed into station after going missing

Senior gardaí are investigating how a high-powered, loaded Garda weapon became separated from its user on Tuesday.

The Heckler & Koch MP7 sub-machine gun was handed into Store Street station on Tuesday by a member of the public after it was lost by an armed Garda unit earlier in the day.

The weapons are issued to members of the Emergency Response Unit, the Special Detective Unit and the Regional Support Units.

They have been widely deployed on Dublin streets in recent years in response to the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan gangland feud. The gun, which was loaded with a full magazine, is capable of firing nearly 1,000 rounds a minute.

It is still not clear how the weapon became separated from its owner.

“A senior Garda officer has been appointed to examine all the circumstances relating to an incident involving an armed unit in Dublin city centre,” a Garda spokesperson told The Irish Times.

Gardaí said enquires are ongoing.

The unit was investigating organised criminal activity in the Dublin area. It was not part of the security detail for the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.