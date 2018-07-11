Garda sub-machine gun fell out of boot as it went over speed bump

Gardaí lost a loaded sub-machine gun when it fell out of their vehicle as it went over a ramp in Dublin yesterday.

The Heckler & Koch MP7 sub-machine gun was handed into Store Street Garda Station by a member of the public on Tuesday evening. It had not been fired and all its ammunition has been accounted for.

Senior gardaí are now investigating how the weapon became lost.

The armed unit was on patrol in an Armed Response Unit SUV as part of a Garda operation against organised crime in the city centre.

Sources say the boot of the vehicle opened as the car went over a ramp in the city centre at about 5pm. The weapon, which was in a bag, fell out into traffic where it was picked up by a pedestrian.

The weapon was handed into Store Street Station within the next hour.

The MP7 is issued to members of the Emergency Response Unit, the Special Detective Unit and the Regional Support Units.

The guns have been widely deployed on Dublin streets in recent years in response to the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan gangland feud. The gun, which was loaded with a full magazine, is capable of firing nearly 1,000 rounds a minute.

Garda regulations state the weapons should be secured in solid containers in vehicles when not in use.

“A senior Garda officer has been appointed to examine all the circumstances relating to an incident involving an armed unit in Dublin city centre,” a Garda spokesperson told The Irish Times.

Gardaí said enquires are ongoing.

The unit was not part of the security detail for the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gardaí say.