Garda station in Monaghan extensively damaged by fire

A Garda station in Co Monaghan has been extensively damaged in a fire.

Gardaí and the fire service are at the scene of the fire which was reported at around 5,30am at Emyvale Garda station.

Gardaí said “extensive damage has been caused to the building.”

The scene is being preserved for a full Garda Forensic Examination can take place.

No injuries have been reported and investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

The station was closed and no gardaí were working there at the time.