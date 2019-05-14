Garda seriously injured after vehicle drags him along road

A garda has been seriously injured and an arrest made after a driver failed to stop his vehicle and dragged the officer along a road in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí had responded to a call regarding a possible drink -driver in Birdhill at 5:50pm on Saturday. Officers saw a man getting into a sport utility vehicle and, after failing to stop, driving off.

Gardaí pursued the SUV, which later crashed into a signpost. When a garda approached the vehicle, the driver reversed and drove off at speed, dragging the officer along the road.

A Garda spokeswoman said the officer was taken to University Hospital Limerick and has “sustained a broken ankle, numerous cuts and bruises and head injuries”.

Gardaí later arrested a man in his 50s for questioning at Nenagh Garda station.

The scene has been examined by investigators, and inquiries are ongoing.