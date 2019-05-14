Garda seriously injured after vehicle drags him along road
Man is arrested after SUV fails to stop and crashes into signpost in Co Tipperary
A garda has been seriously injured and an arrest made after a driver failed to stop his vehicle and dragged the officer along a road in Co Tipperary.
Gardaí had responded to a call regarding a possible drink -driver in Birdhill at 5:50pm on Saturday. Officers saw a man getting into a sport utility vehicle and, after failing to stop, driving off.
Gardaí pursued the SUV, which later crashed into a signpost. When a garda approached the vehicle, the driver reversed and drove off at speed, dragging the officer along the road.
A Garda spokeswoman said the officer was taken to University Hospital Limerick and has “sustained a broken ankle, numerous cuts and bruises and head injuries”.
Gardaí later arrested a man in his 50s for questioning at Nenagh Garda station.
The scene has been examined by investigators, and inquiries are ongoing.