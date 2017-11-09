Garda sergeants and inspectors vote to accept pay deal

Mid-ranking gardaí have voted overwhelmingly to back the new public service pay agreement.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said on Thursday that its members had supported the deal by 91 per cent to 9 per cent.

The organisation said the turnout in the ballot was 57 per cent.

The AGSI described the result “overwhelming and decisive”.

Last month rank and file gardaí who are members of the Garda Representative Association also voted to back the accord.

The deal has been ratified by the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions based on the aggregate vote of its affiliated unions.

However the three main teaching unions have voted to reject the deal.