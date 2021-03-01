Garda send file on RTÉ retirement party to DPP

Gardaí investigating a retirement party at RTÉ allegedly in breach of Covid-19 regulations have submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It is understood the file will not recommend charges against the organisers of the event, which was held on RTÉ premises and attended by several well-known personalities from the news division.

“A file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this investigation,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

Following the gathering in November, RTÉ initiated an internal investigation which found five breaches of Covid-19 guidelines, including a failure to adhere to the 2m social distancing guideline and a failure to wear masks.

At the time it was not illegal to attend non-essential events but it was to organise one.

It is understood gardaí believe the impromptu nature of party and the fact it took place on work premises during work hours means it is likely to fall outside the definition of an event .

It is still open to the DPP to bring charges if it disagrees with the Garda recommendations. An RTÉ spokeswoman said the station has no further comment while the investigative process is ongoing.

RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes and several of the personalities in attendance at the event, including Brian Dobson and Miriam O’Callaghan, apologised for taking part soon after photographs appeared in the Irish Sun newspaper.