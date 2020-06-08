Garda’s home targeted in suspected arson attack in Dundalk

The home of a garda was significantly damaged in a suspected arson attack in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Sunday night.

The man was in his home with his pregnant wife and two children on Sunday night when a suspected incendiary device was thrown at the house.

The family managed to escape without injury “but significant damage was caused to the exterior of the house”, a Garda spokesman said.

Investigators are working to establish if the attack is linked to the man’s work as a garda. He is stationed in the Cavan/Monaghan division.

It is understood the man is based in a Garda station and is not attached to any special crime units.

It is the third attack on a garda’s home in the Dundalk area since 2018.

Fire services arrived at the scene at Bay Estate shortly after 11pm after receiving reports of a fire. The device had set some trees on fire and damaged the front of the house. The heat of the flames also cracked some of the windows.

Local gardaí have sealed off the area for a technical and forensic examination.

The Garda is appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly “anyone who was in the Bay Estate area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm”.

Gardaí are also appealing for information on a white van which was seen in the Bay Estate area at approximately 3pm on Sunday.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda station on (042)9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111,” the Garda said.