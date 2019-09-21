Garda overtime ban ‘could harm frontline services’, says Agsi

A ban on Garda overtime could impact on frontline policing as well as security on the Border in the event of a crash-out Brexit, mid-ranking officers have warned.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) issued the caution after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed an immediate halt to all overtime other than for special duties sanctioned by senior management.

A spokesman for Mr Harris said any overtime for special operations would only be granted with the approval of the force’s most high ranking officers.

“As previously stated by Commissioner Harris, An Garda Síochána is experiencing budgetary pressures and must also prepare for reasonably foreseeable operational pressures in the near future,” the spokesman said.

“To minimise the impact on policing and security activity, while reducing the current rate of overtime spend, overtime is only being sanctioned for non-discretionary duties. Administrative overtime has been cancelled immediately.”

On Saturday, Agsi deputy general secretary Antoinette Cunningham called for extra money from the Government to prevent any diminution of policing.

“The fact that overtime is necessary in the first place shows that the force is still not adequately resourced,” she said.

Ms Cunningham said the cancellation of administrative overtime alone “could still have an impact on frontline services”.

“With the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looming, the question must be asked about an adequate budget to manage policing on Border regions should this arise,” she added.

Trump and Pence visits

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has blamed the two separate visits by US president Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence to Ireland for this year’s budget overruns.

Jim Mulligan, president of the GRA, which speaks for rank-and-file gardaí, said the overtime ban other than for special duties was “a direct consequence of having to take the visits of Donald Trump and Mike Pence directly from the Garda budget”.

He told The Irish Times: “We don’t blame the commissioner. He has a budget he has been told to work within and when you tell him he has to take €15 million directly out of it for two visits, it has to have consequences.”

Mr Mulligan said it would “obviously lead to a restriction in operations”.

“Overtime is only expended where it is absolutely necessary,” he added. “If you are cutting overtime, there is obviously some operations that are going to suffer as a result.”

The commissioner’s decision to restrict overtime was first reported by The Irish Times last month after Mr Harris submitted a report to the Policing Authority revealing that the overtime spend up to July was €48.7 million. This was €3.7 million over budget, with the total pay subhead €4.5 million over budget by July.

It means spending on overtime will need to be reduced by €6.5 million for the last five months of the year if the 2019 overtime budget is to be met.

Mr Harris’s spokesman said gardaí “must work within the annual budget provided to it by Government.”

“This has been stressed continually to Garda managers at all levels throughout 2019.”

The spokesman added: ”Overtime will still be available for specific policing/security operations, but only with the prior approval of the relevant Assistant Commissioner following discussion with Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security.”

Last month, Garda officers were ordered to make savings so the force can stay in budget this year. The spending clampdown comes at a time when Mr Harris has warned some forms of serious crime, including sexual offences and public order, are increasing.

Senior Garda sources told The Irish Times in recent weeks that operational policing will need to be scaled back through the country for most of the remainder of the year if the savings are to be made.

Areas they say are likely to be targeted for savings include local crime control; roads policing; anti-social behaviour policing; surveillance; and community projects.