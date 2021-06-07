Garda Jerry McCabe commemoration marks 25 years since death

The widow of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, who was shot dead by an IRA gang 25 years ago on June 7ah, has called for gardaí to redouble their efforts to bring two fugitive members of the gang to justice.

Ann McCabe said “evil men” took her husband’s life and seriously wounded his colleague Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan in the shooting on Main Street Adare, Co Limerick, in 1996.

The car the two Special Branch detectives were in as they escorted a post office cash delivery van through the tourist village at 6.03am that day was rammed and the officers fired upon by the gang .

Four men, Kevin Walsh, Patrickswell Co Limerick; Pearse McCauley, from Strabane, Jeremiah Sheehy from Rathkeale and Michael O’Neil, from Patrickswell, served prison sentences after pleading guilty to Det McCabe’s manslaughter while on trial for his murder in 1999.

Two other members of the gang fled the country in 1996 and are believed to be on the run in Spain and South America. It is believed they may have travelled back to Ireland several times since.

A fifth man, John Quinn, of Faha, Patrickswell, was jailed for conspiracy to rob the post office van.

Speaking after attending a ceremony marking the 25ah ceremony of her husband’s killing on Monday, Ann McCabe said she hoped to see the two last members of the gang in court.

“They need to face justice for what they have done. There was widespread intimidation of witnesses (at the trial) and that’s where the manslaughter pleas came from.

“In my book you don’t walk up to a car and fire indiscriminately into it and not think you are going to murder somebody.”

Mrs McCabe also revealed that her husband had once fixed a car owned by Kevin Walsh.

“The amazing thing about it was that Jerry did a bit of car work on his days off.He was brilliant with his hands, and he actually put in an alternator in Kevin Walsh’s car when he was helping out at a friend’s garage in his spare time,” Mrs McCabe said.

“Jerry didn’t see the wrong in anybody He always gave people the benefit of the doubt, but he never thought they would do that to him,” she added.

Det McCabe’s sister-in-law, DNA Hatton, said: “It’s very raw, and the two guys who are still wanted for the murder are still free and I just wonder how long does it take to get these guys back into the country? It’s 25 years, is there something wrong,” she asked.

“I hope there is a will to bring them back, after the words of senior gardaí today, let’s hope it’s not just words.”

“Ann is very upset about it the whole time, about why are those two guys on the run this whole time... Today brings it all back, it’s horrible,” Ms Hatton added.

Ben O’Sullivan, who was shot 11 times in the botched post office van robbery, said he remained hopeful the two remaining gang members will be brought to justice.

“I could associate it with the murder of another Garda, Adrian O’Donoghue. Four years afterwards the perpetrator of that crime was brought to justice, and in our case the perpetrators were brought to justice, other than two. Where there is life there is hope, and I have that hope.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Limerick Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche both pledged to do everything they could to find the two remaining suspects.

Speaking in Adare, Commissioner Harris said: “This does remain an active investigation, and it is subject to three-monthly reviews so it isn’t in anyway forgotten about.”

“At all times we wish to pursue further avenues, and lines of enquiry, and perhaps the public can help us in that, because there are two fugitives who would have been well-known in this area who have now moved elsewhere. They are not within our jurisdiction, they are not within our grasp.”

“But we do believe people here in the locality or in Limerick may have information that could be of great assistance to us in locating those individuals,” Mr Harris said.

Mrs McCabe said she will never get over her husband’s “brutal killing”, and said her husband was close to retirement when he was killed.

“Jerry had modest dreams for the future, which he never got to see”. She said in a “few seconds of evil and depravity my family and the lives of our five children changed forever.”