Garda investigating Strokestown attack arrest fifth man

Gardaí investigating an attack on a farm in Strokestown, Co Roscommon which had recently been repossessed by a bank have arrested a fifth man.

It is estimated up to 40 people were involved in the incident at a property in False on December 16ah. The incident left eight security guards injured, three of them seriously. A guard dog was also killed and six vehicles were burnt out.

The incident occurred a few days after Anthony McGann and his siblings were removed from the property by security guards following its repossession by KBC bank.

The eviction, which was caught on video, led to a significant public outcry, especially among the local community, due in part to what was seen as the heavy-handed tactics employed by the security guards.

This morning gardaí in Killoe, Co Longford arrested a man in connection with the matter. He was detained following a search of his house and is being held at Castlerea Garda station.

The man, who is in his 50s, is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He is the fifth person to be questioned in relation to the incident. Two of the arrested males have been charged and are currently before the courts.