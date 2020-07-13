Garda investigating ‘possible immigration offence’ after men seen alighting truck

Gardaí are investigating after a number of men were seen getting out of truck which had arrived into Rosslare port on Monday morning.

A Garda statement said it was investigating “possible immigration offences” after a group of men were seen alighting a truck which was making a delivery in Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow at around 10.50am on Monday. The truck had arrived into Rosslare port earlier that morning.

The vehicle has been detained for technical examination but gardaí would not comment on the whereabouts of the men.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.