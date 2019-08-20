Garda investigating Dundrum assault as possible hate crime

Gardaí are treating the assault of a young woman in Dundrum as a possible hate crime and have identified a number of suspects.

Two females in their teens were walking on Main Street, Dundrum on Sunday afternoon when they were set upon by a group of youths. One of the women was pulled to the ground and eggs were thrown at her.

The victim, who has just completed her Leaving Certificate, made a complaint to gardaí detailing the assault and alleging the attackers had pulled off the hijab she was wearing.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged minor assault of a female in her teens, which occurred on Sunday 18th August 2019 at approximately 15.30 on Main St, Dundrum. No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said.

The victim’s cousin told The Irish Times they are waiting to hear back from gardaí before commenting on the incident.

Islamophobic motive

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and TD for Dublin Rathdown Josepha Madigan said she has been briefed by gardaí on the matter and told racism or Islamophobia is being examined as a motive.

She said gardaí have already identified a number of the males from a video captured at the scene which appears to show part of the assault. It is understood the video was taken by the victim’s cousin who was walking with her.

“What we don’t know is if these people were waiting for just anybody to come along and attack them or if it is a hate crime. Eggs were thrown at them and there was certainly an attempt to pull off [her hijab].”

Ms Madigan said she was concerned by the recent rise in anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

“It’s something I am very concerned about and it’s important it is addressed. If it is the case that this is racially motivated then we really need to teach our young people a thing or two about solidarity and welcoming other people into our country.”

“It’s a worldwide problem, not just specific to Ireland. It’s very important people are accepted into our society and embraced for their differences, no more than any other religious community in Ireland.

The video of the incident was shared widely online on Tuesday.