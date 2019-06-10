Garda investigating alleged assault on boy in boarding school

An Garda Síochána is investigating an alleged assault on a young boy in Wilson’s Hospital School, a co-ed Church of Ireland boarding school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

The assault, which allegedly included a sexual element, is said to have occurred in 2017 and the boy, who has since left the school, is alleged to have been left with minor injuries after being attacked by three older boys.

The Garda Press Office declined to comment on the allegation other than to say there is an ongoing investigation and a file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

A request for a comment from the school met with no response. The secondary school has both boarders and day pupils, with a total student population of approximately 400.