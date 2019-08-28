Garda injured in M50 drugs bust after driver flees scene

Gardaí have arrested a 20-year-old man and seized quantity of cocaine following an incident on the M50 near Tallaght on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 6pm when gardaí from the local Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the M50 at Tallaght when it suddenly fled the scene, colliding with a Garda member.

A number of Garda units were alerted and the offending car was discovered crashed a short distance away. Following a brief foot pursuit the driver was arrested.

A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000 was recovered from the car.

The driver was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station.

He has since been released from the provisions of Section 4 and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Wednesday charged in connection with the case.

The Garda member was treated for minor injuries at Tallaght Hospital and was later discharged.