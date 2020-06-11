Garda injured after accidental discharge of weapon at embassy

A garda is being treated in hospital after an accident shooting while on protection duties at the Israeli Embassy in Dublin.

The garda is a member of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) assigned to protection of embassies.

It is understood there was an accidental discharge of the garda’s weapon and the garda was hit in the leg by a bullet. The incident occurred at 4.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman said the garda suffered minor injuries.

An Garda Síochána has launched an investigation, and the incident has also been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) in line with standard procedures following the discharge of a garda firearm.

“An Garda Síochána have commenced an investigation following the accidental discharge of an official firearm,” a Garda spokesman said.

“The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday 11th June, 2020 in the Dublin area. A Garda member is receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital for minor injuries.”