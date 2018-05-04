Garda in hospital after being stabbed in Co Galway

A garda was undergoing treatment in hospital this evening after sustained a number of injuries in a suspected stabbing in Co Galway.

The incident occurred in Oranmore at 12 noon. A suspect was arrested at the scene and he was also taken to hospital.

The injured gardai member is believed to be a member of the Armed Support Unit for the Western region.

While his injuries are not life threatening, he suffered lacerations to both his head and chest.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, issued a statement confirming an incident had taken place.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident at Renville Road, Oranmore, Co. Galway at 12,00pm,” the statement said.

“One Garda member received laceration to his head and chest and was treated for his injuries at the scene before being removed to Galway University Hospital.

“A man in his 30s was detained at the scene. The man is being treated in hospital.”

The attack comes as the Garda staff organisations have complained its members were under increased attack on duty.

It has called for new measures such as more public order, or riot squad, gardai to be recruited and trained. The Garda Representation Association and Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors both also want the introduction of body-worn cameras so attacks on their members would be recorded and those responsible more easily prosecuted.