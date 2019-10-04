Garda in fresh appeal for information on man’s death in fire 10 years ago

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for information that may help a long-running investigation into the death of 81-year-old Michael Crowe, who was killed when a fire broke out in his Co Kildare home a decade ago.

The fire broke out in his home in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, at around 6am on Sunday, October 4th, 2009.

On the 10th anniversary of Mr Crowe’s death, gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for any information that may assist the ongoing murder inquiry into his death.

Mr Crowe was taken to Naas General Hospital, but died shortly after he was taken from the house by emergency services. He was a retired Bord na Móna employee.

Mr Crowe’s wife Betty and his son Thomas were injured in the fire, and received treatment for injuries sustained escaping the blaze.

Gardaí investigating the death at the time had treated the fire as suspicious after initial inquiries. Several hours before the fire started a paving stone had been thrown through the front window of the home.

On Friday a Garda spokesman asked for anyone with information on the murder of Mr Crowe to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212, or call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.