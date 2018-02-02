Garda HR head insists he was told gardaí would ‘go after’ McCabe

The executive director of human resources with An Garda Síochána has insisted he was told in May 2015 that the gardaí were going to “go after” Sgt Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

In resumed evidence to the Charleton Tribunal, John Barrett said on Friday he had “absolutely no doubt that the comment was said to me and that it was said in advance” of the commission beginning its confidential proceedings.

“This is the ugly truth,” Mr Barrett said. “This is my testimony.”

Mr Barrett told the tribunal he believed the comment was made to him by the former chief administrative officer at Garda HQ, Cyril Dunne, at the end of a meeting they had with then Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, on May 13th, 2015 and after Ms O’Sullivan had left the room.

However Ms O’Sullivan’s diary was shown at the tribunal and records that she spent all of the day in question in London. She has already given evidence that she was in London on the day in question.

Mr Dunne, who has yet to give evidence to the tribunal, has said in a statement to it that he did not make the alleged comment to Mr Barrett.

Responding to Conor Dignam SC, for Garda HQ, Mr Barrett said he was aware that all the evidence heard by the tribunal was that no decision had been taken about the approach that would be adopted towards Sgt McCabe at the commission hearings, until May 14th, 2015.

“I’ve read that,” he said.

Mr Barrett has told the tribunal he took no record of the comment at the time but did believe he mentioned it to Chief Supt Tony McLoughlin when the commission was still sitting. The commission reported in May 2016.

It is not known what Chief Supt McLoughlin’s evidence on the matter is to be.

The tribunal is investigating whether unjustified grounds were used at the confidential hearings of the commission, by Ms O’Sullivan, to discredit Sgt McCabe.

The tribunal has heard from a number of witnesses that Ms O’Sullivan gave her legal team at the commission approval to challenge the credibility and motivation of Sgt McCabe at the commission hearings, on the evening of May 14th, 2015.

The lawyers were representing Ms O’Sullivan and a number of senior officers against whom Sgt McCabe had made complaints which were later ruled to be unfounded.

The legal team’s view that they needed to challenge Sgt McCabe’s motivation was formed after consultations with these officers.

Mr Barrett first made his claim that he had been told in 2015 that the gardaí were going to “go after” Sgt McCabe in a statement he supplied to the tribunal in April of last year. However, the statement did not include a date on which he believed the comment had been made.

Mr Barrett is continuing his evidence.