Garda hospitalised after alleged assault in Co Louth

A member of An Garda Síochána was hospitalised following an alleged assault while on patrol in Co Louth on Saturday night.

The incident began after two members of the force questioned a man in connection with a small drugs seizure in the Glenwood area of Dundalk at approximately 9pm. The alleged assault happened after a second man was spoken to in connection with the seizure .

One of the gardaí was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The garda was treated for concussion and cuts to his hands and has been discharged. The second garda did not require medical attention.

A man was arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged in relation the assault and is due to appear before the next sitting of a District Court on Monday morning.